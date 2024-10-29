Commvault reports Q2 non-GAAP EPS 83c, consensus 76c

Reports Q2 revenue $233.3M, consensus $220.78M. “Keeping customers resilient and their businesses continuous has never been more critical than it is today,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO. “Our strong execution and increasing demand for our innovative Commvault (CVLT) Cloud platform has not only resulted in our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth, but it has given us the confidence to once again raise our outlook for the full fiscal year.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CVLT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.