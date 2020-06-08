US Markets
CVLT

Commvault reaches agreement with Starboard, adds independent directors

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published

Commvault has reached an agreement with activist hedge fund Starboard Value and added three independent directors to the data management software firm's board, it said on Monday.

June 8 (Reuters) - Commvault CVLT.O has reached an agreement with activist hedge fund Starboard Value and added three independent directors to the data management software firm's board, it said on Monday.

Todd Bradley, Allison Pickens and Arlen Shenkman are the new board members.

(Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVLT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular