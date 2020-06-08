Commvault reaches agreement with Starboard, adds independent directors

June 8 (Reuters) - Commvault CVLT.O has reached an agreement with activist hedge fund Starboard Value and added three independent directors to the data management software firm's board, it said on Monday.

Todd Bradley, Allison Pickens and Arlen Shenkman are the new board members.

(Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com))

