Commvault raises FY25 revenue view to $952M-$957M from $915M-$925M

Consensus for FY25 revenue is $924.08M. Non-GAAP operating margin is still expected to be 20%-21%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CVLT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.