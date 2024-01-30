Commvault Q3 Profit Tops Estimates; Total Revenues Up 11%

(RTTNews) - Commvault (CVLT) reported third quarter net income of $17.14 million compared to a loss of $310 thousand, last year. Profit per share was $0.38 compared to a loss of $0.01. Non-GAAP earnings per share increased to $0.78 from $0.62. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.73, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter total revenues increased to $216.81 million from $195.07 million, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $208.06 million in revenue. Total ARR was $752 million, up 17% year over year.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects total revenues to be between $210 million and $214 million. For fiscal 2024, the company expects total revenues to be between $826 million and $830 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.