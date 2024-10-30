Commvault price target raised to $182 from $164 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Commvault (CVLT) to $182 from $164 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q2 earnings and guidance were again nicely ahead, and the firm is positive on Commvault’s acceleration in subscription and total revenue, while its SaaS annual recurring revenue maintained outsized growth and showed minimal deceleration, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CVLT:
- Commvault Systems Reports Strong Q2 Results
- Commvault reports Q2 non-GAAP EPS 83c, consensus 76c
- Commvault sees Q3 revenue $243M-$247M, consensus $234.68M
- Commvault raises FY25 revenue view to $952M-$957M from $915M-$925M
- CVLT Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.