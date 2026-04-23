Commvault (CVLT) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Commvault Systems (CVLT) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $306.42 million, increasing 11.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Commvault metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Perpetual license' to reach $12.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other services' will reach $10.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Customer support' will reach $78.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Subscription' reaching $204.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR)' should come in at $1107.59 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $930.05 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Commvault have experienced a change of +19.9% in the past month compared to the +9.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CVLT is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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