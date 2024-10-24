Commvault (CVLT) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Commvault Systems (CVLT) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $221.05 million, increasing 10% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Commvault metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Perpetual license' stands at $13.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other services' reaching $10.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Customer support' of $74.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Subscription' at $123.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +25.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, Commvault shares have recorded returns of -12.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CVLT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

