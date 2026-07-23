Commvault (CVLT) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Commvault Systems (CVLT) to post quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 16.8%. Revenues are expected to be $311.03 million, up 10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 4.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Commvault metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Perpetual license' should arrive at $6.57 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other services' will reach $12.71 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Customer support' will reach $80.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Subscription' of $211.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR)' to come in at $1160.77 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $996.20 .

Over the past month, Commvault shares have recorded returns of +7.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CVLT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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