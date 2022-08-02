Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.075

The board of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 31st of August, with investors receiving $0.075 per share. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 2.2%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Community West Bancshares' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable.

Having paid out dividends for 8 years, Community West Bancshares has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, Community West Bancshares' latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 19%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 4.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGM:CWBC Historic Dividend August 2nd 2022

Community West Bancshares Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Community West Bancshares' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The annual payment during the last 8 years was $0.08 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.30. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. Community West Bancshares has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Community West Bancshares has been growing its earnings per share at 16% a year over the past five years. Community West Bancshares definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Community West Bancshares' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Community West Bancshares might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Community West Bancshares that investors should take into consideration. Is Community West Bancshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.