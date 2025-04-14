COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES Earnings Preview: Recent $CWBC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES ($CWBC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $33,886,950 and earnings of $0.48 per share.

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES insiders have traded $CWBC stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN D MCDONALD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,015 shares for an estimated $236,955 .

. MARTIN E PLOURD (PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 754 shares for an estimated $13,419 and 3 sales selling 7,732 shares for an estimated $148,891 .

and 3 sales selling 7,732 shares for an estimated . ROBERT BARTLEIN has made 5 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $92,660 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES J KIM (CEO) purchased 1,600 shares for an estimated $27,776

KIRK STOVESAND has made 2 purchases buying 834 shares for an estimated $16,789 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY MICHAEL MARTIN (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 571 shares for an estimated $10,753 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAWN M CAGLE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 441 shares for an estimated $7,755 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHANNON R AVRETT (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 198 shares for an estimated $3,479 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES W LOKEY has made 2 purchases buying 128 shares for an estimated $2,592 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUZANNE MARIE CHADWICK has made 2 purchases buying 57 shares for an estimated $1,110 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DOROTHEA D SILVA purchased 56 shares for an estimated $1,036

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

