Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Price Target Increased by 34.72% to 24.74

The average one-year price target for Community West Bancshares (NasdaqCM:CWBC) has been revised to 24.74 / share. This is an increase of 34.72% from the prior estimate of 18.36 dated March 8, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.13% from the latest reported closing price of 18.17 / share.

Community West Bancshares Declares $0.08 Dividend

On January 25, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2024 received the payment on February 29, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $18.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.25%, the lowest has been 1.61%, and the highest has been 3.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=197).

The current dividend yield is 1.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community West Bancshares. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 13.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWBC is 0.17%, an increase of 0.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.29% to 3,370K shares. The put/call ratio of CWBC is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PL Capital Advisors holds 559K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares, representing a decrease of 11.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWBC by 3.26% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 417K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cutler Capital Management holds 235K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing a decrease of 34.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWBC by 8.62% over the last quarter.

M3F holds 226K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing a decrease of 56.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWBC by 18.54% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 193K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing a decrease of 25.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWBC by 17.77% over the last quarter.

Community West Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Community West Bank is the largest publicly traded and only community bank headquartered and serving California's Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties with full-service banking branch offices in Goleta, Oxnard, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Ventura. Founded in 1989, the bank has grown to over one billion dollars in assets.Community West Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Community West Bancshares, a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California. In April 2020, Community West Bank was awarded a 'Premier' rating by The Findley Reports.In making their selections, The Findley Reports focuses on these four ratios: growth, return on beginning equity, net operating income as a percentage of average assets, and loan losses as a percentage of gross loans.

