Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CWBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CWBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13, the dividend yield is 2.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWBC was $13, representing a -11.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.62 and a 59.36% increase over the 52 week low of $8.16.

CWBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CWBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.48.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cwbc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.