Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CWBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.25, the dividend yield is 2.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWBC was $8.25, representing a -30.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.86 and a 56.55% increase over the 52 week low of $5.27.

CWBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CWBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.98.

