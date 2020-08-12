Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Dividends
Community West Bancshares (CWBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CWBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -18.18% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.98, the dividend yield is 2.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWBC was $7.98, representing a -32.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.86 and a 51.42% increase over the 52 week low of $5.27.

CWBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CWBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.9.

