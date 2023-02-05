Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Community West Bancshares said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $14.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.19%, the lowest has been 1.80%, and the highest has been 3.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=142).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.45%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.31% Upside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Community West Bancshares is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.31% from its latest reported closing price of $14.81.

The projected annual EPS is $1.60, an increase of 3.99%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community West Bancshares. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CWBC is 0.1739%, a decrease of 3.2306%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 2,534K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

PL Capital Advisors holds 632,075 shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cutler Capital Management holds 314,227 shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318,897 shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWBC by 15.39% over the last quarter.

M3F holds 289,292 shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280,133 shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWBC by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 194,467 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 184,684 shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185,101 shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWBC by 85.70% over the last quarter.

Community West Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Community West Bank is the largest publicly traded and only community bank headquartered and serving California's Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties with full-service banking branch offices in Goleta, Oxnard, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Ventura. Founded in 1989, the bank has grown to over one billion dollars in assets.Community West Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Community West Bancshares, a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California. In April 2020, Community West Bank was awarded a 'Premier' rating by The Findley Reports.In making their selections, The Findley Reports focuses on these four ratios: growth, return on beginning equity, net operating income as a percentage of average assets, and loan losses as a percentage of gross loans.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.