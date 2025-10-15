Community Trust Bancorp Rise In Q3 Profit With Higher Income, Lifts Dividend

(RTTNews) - Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI), a Financial Services Bank, Wednesday reported increased profit for the third quarter compared to last year.

For the three-month period, the earnings were $23.91 million higher than $22.14 million for the prior year.

The company's diluted earnings per share were $1.32 higher than $1.23 a year ago.

The interest income for the period was $88.56 million from $79.81 an improvement from the prior year quarter.

The company reported net interest income of $55.55 million compared to $47.20 the earlier year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share.

As of this writing, the shares are trading at $52.92 or 3.22 cents lower at 5.74 percent on the Nasdaq

