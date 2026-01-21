Community Trust Bancorp Q4 Profit, Net Interest Income Rise

(RTTNews) - Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported net income of $27.28 million or $1.51 per share for the fourth quarter, up from $22.49 million or $1.25 per share last year.

Net interest income rose 17.3% to $58.12 million from $49.53 million in the same quarter last year.

Provision for credit losses was $2.9 million, up $0.3 million from the prior-year quarter.

Total nonperforming loans stood at $19.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, down $7.5 million from a year earlier.

Community Trust Bancorp shares closed at $58.98 on Tuesday, down 1.06%.

