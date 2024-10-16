News & Insights

Community Trust Bancorp Q2 Profit Rises

October 16, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) reported Wednesday net earnings for the third quarter of $22.14 million or $1.23 per share, up from $20.63 million or $1.15 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net interest income for the quarter grew 9.4 percent to $47.20 million from $43.08 million last year and noninterest income edged up 0.4 percent to $15.56 million from last year.

