Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.39

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will pay a dividend of US$0.39 on the 1st of July. The dividend yield will be 3.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Community Trust Bancorp's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Community Trust Bancorp's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 2.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 38%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Community Trust Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:CTBI Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.09 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.54. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

We Could See Community Trust Bancorp's Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Community Trust Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.8% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Community Trust Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Community Trust Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Community Trust Bancorp (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

