Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.385 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CTBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.88, the dividend yield is 4.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTBI was $30.88, representing a -35.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.54 and a 16.75% increase over the 52 week low of $26.45.

CTBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CTBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.24. Zacks Investment Research reports CTBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.7%, compared to an industry average of -24.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

