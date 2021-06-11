Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.385 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CTBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.2, the dividend yield is 3.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTBI was $43.2, representing a -9.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.53 and a 55.76% increase over the 52 week low of $27.74.

CTBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CTBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.31. Zacks Investment Research reports CTBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.79%, compared to an industry average of 25%.

