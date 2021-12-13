Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CTBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.9% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.23, the dividend yield is 3.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTBI was $43.23, representing a -9.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.53 and a 21.4% increase over the 52 week low of $35.61.

CTBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CTBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.75. Zacks Investment Research reports CTBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.46%, compared to an industry average of 25.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ctbi Dividend History page.

