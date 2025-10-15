Community Trust Bancorp Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $23.91 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $22.14 million, or $1.23 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.7% to $55.55 million from $47.2 million last year.

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.91 Mln. vs. $22.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.32 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue: $55.55 Mln vs. $47.2 Mln last year.

