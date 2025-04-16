Community Trust Bancorp Inc. Announces Increase In Q1 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $21.9 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $18.7 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.8% to $66.2 million from $58.7 million last year.

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

