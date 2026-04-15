Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) reported $74.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. EPS of $1.50 for the same period compares to $1.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72.55 million, representing a surprise of +2.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.3%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency ratio : 48.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 51.5%.

: 48.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 51.5%. Net Interest Margin : 3.8% versus 3.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3.8% versus 3.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Average Balances-Interest-earning assets : $6.33 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.38 billion.

: $6.33 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.38 billion. Total Non Interest Income : $15.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.75 million.

: $15.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.75 million. Net Interest Income: $58.78 million compared to the $57.3 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Community Trust Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Community Trust Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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