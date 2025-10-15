Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) reported revenue of $71.5 million, up 13.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.32, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $71.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38, the EPS surprise was -4.35%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency ratio : 50.9% compared to the 49.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 50.9% compared to the 49.9% average estimate based on three analysts. Average Balances-Interest-earning assets : $6.15 billion compared to the $6.07 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $6.15 billion compared to the $6.07 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin : 3.6% versus 3.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.6% versus 3.6% estimated by three analysts on average. Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases : 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Total Non Interest Income : $15.95 million versus $15.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $15.95 million versus $15.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $55.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.45 million.

: $55.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.45 million. Deposit related fees : $8.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.7 million.

: $8.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.7 million. Loan related fees : $0.9 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.13 million.

: $0.9 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.13 million. Trust revenue: $4.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.07 million.

Here is how Community Trust Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Community Trust Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

