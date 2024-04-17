Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) reported revenue of $59.02 million, up 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $56.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was +6.12%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Community Trust Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency ratio : 54.9% compared to the 56.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 54.9% compared to the 56.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Average Balances-Interest-earning assets : $5.46 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.44 billion.

: $5.46 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.44 billion. Net Interest Margin : 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases : 0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $43.59 million compared to the $42.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $43.59 million compared to the $42.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Non Interest Income : $15.13 million compared to the $13.74 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $15.13 million compared to the $13.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. Deposit related fees : $7.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.94 million.

: $7.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.94 million. Loan related fees : $1.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.02 million.

: $1.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.02 million. Gains on sales of loans, net : $0.05 million versus $0.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0.05 million versus $0.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Trust revenue : $3.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.23 million.

: $3.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.23 million. Other noninterest income: $2.84 million compared to the $2.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.