Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) reported revenue of $66.16 million, up 12.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.22, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19, the EPS surprise was +2.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Community Trust Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency ratio : 51.9% compared to the 53.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 51.9% compared to the 53.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin : 3.6% versus 3.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.6% versus 3.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Average Balances-Interest-earning assets : $5.85 billion compared to the $5.87 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $5.85 billion compared to the $5.87 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases : 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non Interest Income : $14.90 million versus $15.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $14.90 million versus $15.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $51.27 million versus $49.89 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $51.27 million versus $49.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Deposit related fees : $6.82 million versus $7.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $6.82 million versus $7.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Loan related fees : $0.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.10 million.

: $0.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.10 million. Trust revenue: $3.98 million versus $3.99 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.