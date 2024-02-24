Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Price Target Increased by 17.50% to 47.94

The average one-year price target for Community Trust Bancorp (NasdaqGS:CTBI) has been revised to 47.94 / share. This is an increase of 17.50% from the prior estimate of 40.80 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.47 to a high of 49.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.06% from the latest reported closing price of 39.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Trust Bancorp. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 5.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTBI is 0.08%, an increase of 10.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 12,578K shares. The put/call ratio of CTBI is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Community Trust & Investment holds 2,014K shares representing 11.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 15.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 515K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 469K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 57.86% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 382K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 1.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 338K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 17.64% over the last quarter.

Community Trust Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.1 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 70 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.

