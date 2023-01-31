Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $41.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.72%, the lowest has been 2.51%, and the highest has been 5.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.83 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.55% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Community Trust Bancorp is $54.06. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 29.55% from its latest reported closing price of $41.73.

The projected annual revenue for Community Trust Bancorp is $244MM, an increase of 9.71%. The projected annual EPS is $4.71, an increase of 2.73%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Trust Bancorp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CTBI is 0.1150%, a decrease of 7.0699%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 12,350K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Community Trust & Investment holds 1,927,651 shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890,410 shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 42.11% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 518,277 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 507,272 shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 63.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 437,507 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436,138 shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 4.85% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 354,710 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 373,992 shares, representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 300,253 shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303,380 shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 80.72% over the last quarter.

Community Trust Bancorp Background Information

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.1 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 70 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.

