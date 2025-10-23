Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Q3 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (CMHF) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.93 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $2.04 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.4% to $9.16 million from $7.80 million last year.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.93 Mln. vs. $2.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $9.16 Mln vs. $7.80 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.