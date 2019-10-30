Community Health's (CYH) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH incurred adjusted loss of 29 cents per share in third-quarter 2019, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 55 cents. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarterly loss of $1.64. The bottom-line result was mainly due to lower admissions in the quarter under review.



Quarterly Operational Update



In the third quarter, net operating revenues were $3.2 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. However, the top line declined 5.9% year over year due to reduced admissions.



The third quarter witnessed a 9.2% decrease in admissions and an 8.4% fall in adjusted admissions from the respective year-ago figures.



Total operating costs and expenses were $3 billion, down 9.3% year over year owing to lower salaries and benefits plus minimal supplies as well as operating expenses.

Financial Update



Total assets at third-quarter end were $15.9 billion, up 0.2% from the level at 2018 end.



Cash and cash equivalents were down 19.9% from the level as of 2018 end.



In the third quarter, net cash used in operating activities was $74 million compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $346 million a year ago.



The company has a long-term debt of $13.3 billion as of Sep 30, 2019, down 0.8% from the level as of Dec 31, 2018.



2019 Guidance



Loss per share from continuing operations is now estimated between $1.75 and $1.85 while revenues are projected between $12.9 billion and $13.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is predicted in the range of $1.6-$1.65 billion while same store hospital annual adjusted admissions growth is likely to inch up 1.5-2.5%.



Capital expenditure is expected between $425 and $475 million whereas net cash provided by operating activities is projected between $500 and $550 million.



