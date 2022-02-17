Community Health's (CYH) Earnings Beat, Improve Y/Y in Q4
Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted net income of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 130%. The bottom line increased 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.
CYH gained from higher revenues.
Quarterly Operational Update
Net operating revenues of $3.2 billion increased 3.7% year over year in the quarter under review. The top line missed the consensus mark by 0.9%.
In the fourth quarter, admissions and adjusted admissions dipped 7.3% and 2.1%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter’s respective figures. On a same-store basis, admissions fell 3.9% while adjusted admissions inched up 1.7% year over year.
As of Dec 31, 2021, number of licensed beds totaled 13,289, down 5.8% year over year.
Community Health’s adjusted EBITDA of $540 million was down 12.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.
Total operating costs and expenses of $2.8 billion rose 4.7% year over year due to other operating expenses.
In the quarter under review, interest expense, net fell 12.7% year over year to $220 million.
Financial Update
Community Health exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $507 million, which decreased from $1.67 billion.
As of Dec 31, 2021, total assets were $15.2 billion, down 4.9% from the 2020-end level.
As of Dec 31, 2021, Community Health’s long-term debt totaled $12.1 billion, which increased 0.1% from the 2020-end level.
For the year ended Dec 31, 2021, net cash used in operating activities of $131 million plunged from the year-ago comparable period’s net cash provided by operating activities of $2.1 billion.
Full-Year Update
For 2021, net revenues came in at $12.36 billion. This reflects an upside of 4.9% year over year. EPS for 2021 came in at $2.45 per share, comparing favorably with the year-ago quarters' 45 cents.
2022 Outlook
This year, Community Health’s net operating revenues are revised to the range of $12.6-$13.1 billion. The midpoint of the same indicates an upside of 3.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reading.
Adjusted EBITDA is estimated within $1.825-$1.975 billion.
Net income per share is anticipated to be $1-$1.50 per share.
Net cash provided by operating activities excluding the repayment of Medicare-accelerated payments is forecast between $950 million and $1100 million.
Capex is expected in the range of $500-$600 million.
Other Medical Sector Releases
Among other players from the medical space that have reported fourth-
quarter earnings so far, the bottom-line results of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC and HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA beat respective estimates.
UnitedHealth reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $4.48 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. The bottom line increased 77.8% year over year on revenue growth.
Tenet Healthcare reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted net earnings of $2.70 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year, both by 73.1%. THC’s results gained from reduced expenses and operational excellence.
HCA Healthcare's fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $4.42 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. However, the bottom line improved 7% year over year on higher revenues.
HCA witnessed solid patient volumes in the quarter.
