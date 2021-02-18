Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Just Missed EPS By 7.5%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) came out with its annual results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues of US$76m were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$0.80, missing estimates by 7.5%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:CHCT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 18th 2021

Following the latest results, Community Healthcare Trust's eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$86.4m in 2021. This would be a solid 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 47% to US$1.01. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$86.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.00 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$53.00, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Community Healthcare Trust analyst has a price target of US$60.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$45.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Community Healthcare Trust's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 14%, compared to a historical growth rate of 29% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 5.6% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Community Healthcare Trust is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Community Healthcare Trust analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Community Healthcare Trust has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

