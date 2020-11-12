Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.425 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CHCT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.47% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.48, the dividend yield is 3.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHCT was $48.48, representing a -7.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.33 and a 140.97% increase over the 52 week low of $20.12.

CHCT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CHCT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.68. Zacks Investment Research reports CHCT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 13.47%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHCT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CHCT as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 14.49% over the last 100 days.

