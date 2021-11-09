Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.435 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHCT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.46% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.3, the dividend yield is 3.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHCT was $47.3, representing a -9.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.54 and a 10.95% increase over the 52 week low of $42.63.

CHCT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CHCT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.84. Zacks Investment Research reports CHCT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.71%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the chct Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.