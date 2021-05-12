Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHCT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.47% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.4, the dividend yield is 3.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHCT was $47.4, representing a -9.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.54 and a 57.11% increase over the 52 week low of $30.17.

CHCT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). CHCT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.83. Zacks Investment Research reports CHCT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.17%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHCT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

