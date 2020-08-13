Dividends
CHCT

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.423 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CHCT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.52, the dividend yield is 3.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHCT was $48.52, representing a -7.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.33 and a 141.17% increase over the 52 week low of $20.12.

CHCT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CHCT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.58. Zacks Investment Research reports CHCT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.24%, compared to an industry average of -3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHCT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHCT

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular