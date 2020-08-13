Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.423 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CHCT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.52, the dividend yield is 3.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHCT was $48.52, representing a -7.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.33 and a 141.17% increase over the 52 week low of $20.12.

CHCT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CHCT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.58. Zacks Investment Research reports CHCT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.24%, compared to an industry average of -3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHCT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

