Community Healthcare Trust Expands with Strategic Acquisitions

Community Healthcare Trust reported a net income of $1.7 million for Q3 2024, with significant activities including acquiring a fully leased physician clinic for $6.2 million and disposing of a surgical center. The company also increased its credit facility to $400 million, enhancing financial flexibility for future acquisitions. With several properties under agreement, CHCT anticipates robust returns and continued expansion in the healthcare real estate sector.

