Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.79 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $42.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.41%, the lowest has been 3.27%, and the highest has been 6.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.09% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Community Healthcare Trust is $44.03. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 4.09% from its latest reported closing price of $42.30.

The projected annual revenue for Community Healthcare Trust is $112MM, an increase of 17.43%. The projected annual EPS is $1.12, an increase of 31.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Healthcare Trust. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHCT is 0.12%, a decrease of 8.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 25,225K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,717K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,644K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHCT by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,222K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHCT by 2.12% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,078K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHCT by 5.55% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,053K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 727K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHCT by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Community Healthcare Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in its target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $735.4 millionin 141 real estate properties as of December 31, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 3.1 million square feet.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

