Community Healthcare Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CHCT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.35, changing hands as low as $47.11 per share. Community Healthcare Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHCT's low point in its 52 week range is $30.17 per share, with $52.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.47.

