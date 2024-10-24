News & Insights

Community Healthcare raises quarterly dividend to 46.5c per share

October 24, 2024 — 06:05 pm EDT

Community Healthcare (CHCT) Trust announced that its Board of Directors has increased its common stock cash dividend for the quarter ended September 30. This dividend, in the amount of 46.5c per share, is payable on November 22 to shareholders of record on November 8. This dividend rate equates to an annualized dividend of $1.86 per share. Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend every quarter since its Initial Public Offering.

