(RTTNews) - Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT), a healthcare real estate firm, said on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer, Timothy G. Wallace, has taken a medical leave effective February 10 to recover from peptic ulcer.

Subsequently, the company has appointed its Chief Financial Officer David H. Dupuy as Interim CEO.

