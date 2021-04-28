Community Health Systems Slips To Loss In Q1

Markets
(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) reported that its net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first-quarter was $64 million or $0.51 per share compared to net income of $18 million, or $0.15 per share in the prior year.

Excluding the adjusting items, net income attributable was $0.36 per share, compared to net loss of $1.59 per share in the previous year.

Net operating revenues for the quarter were $3.013 billion, a 0.4 percent decrease from $3.025 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.15 per share and revenues of $3.01 billion for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

