Community Health Systems Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $373 million or $3.27 per share from $328 million or $2.91 per share last year.

Excluding items, net income attributable to common stockholders was $0.40 per share, compared to net loss of $0.42 per share in the prior year.

Net operating revenues for the quarter were $3.286 billion, a 4.8 percent decrease from $3.453 billion in the previous year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.46 per share and revenues of $3.18 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

