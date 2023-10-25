Community Health Systems Q3 Loss Widens; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) reported that its third quarter net loss attributable to stockholders widened to $91 million or $0.69 per share from $42 million or $0.32 per share last year.

Excluding the adjusting items, net loss attributable to stockholders was $0.33 per share compared to a loss of $0.52 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net operating revenues for the third quarter were $3.086 billion, a 2.0 percent increase compared to $3.025 billion for the same period in 2022. On a same-store basis, net operating revenues for the quarter increased 5.1 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

CYH closed Wednesday's regular trading at $2.42 down $0.14 or 5.46%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further dropped $0.09 or 3.72%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.