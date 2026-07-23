Community Health Systems Q2 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) reported second quarter net income attributable to stockholders of $70 million, or $0.51 per share compared to $282 million, or $2.09 per share, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $330 million compared to $380 million, prior year. Excluding items, net loss attributable to stockholders was $0.19 per share compared to a loss of $0.05 per share.

Net operating revenues totaled $2.825 billion, a 9.8 percent decrease compared to $3.133 billion for the same period in 2025. On a same-store basis, net operating revenues increased 2.4 percent. On a same-store basis, admissions increased 1.9 percent and adjusted admissions increased 2.9 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

At last close on NYSE, Community Health Systems shares were trading at $3.22, up 0.31%. Overnight, stock fell 9.32% to $2.92.

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