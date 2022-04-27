Community Health Systems Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) reported that its net loss attributable to stockholders for the first quarter narrowed to $1 million or $0.01 per share from $64 million or $0.51 per share last year.

Excluding the adjusting items, net income attributable to stockholders was $0.14 per share, compared to $0.36 per share in the previous year.

Net operating revenues for the quarter were $3.111 billion, a 3.3 percent increase from $3.013 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.13 per share and revenues of $3.13 billion for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.