Community Health Systems Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) reported that its net loss attributable to stockholders for the first quarter narrowed to $1 million or $0.01 per share from $64 million or $0.51 per share last year.

Excluding the adjusting items, net income attributable to stockholders was $0.14 per share, compared to $0.36 per share in the previous year.

Net operating revenues for the quarter were $3.111 billion, a 3.3 percent increase from $3.013 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.13 per share and revenues of $3.13 billion for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

