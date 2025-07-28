Community Health Systems To Offer $1.5 Bln Of Sr. Notes

(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Monday said it intends to offer $1.5 billion of senior secured notes due 2034.

The company plans to use proceeds from the offering towards refinancing a portion of its outstanding 5.625% senior secured notes due 2027 through a tender offer and/or a redemption.

Separately, Community Health Systems said its subsidiary CHS/Community Health Systems has commenced a cash tender offer for up to $1.470 billion of about $1.757 billion outstanding 5.625% senior secured notes due 2027.

