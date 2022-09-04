Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Community Health Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$15b - US$2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Community Health Systems has an ROCE of 8.1%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 10% average generated by the Healthcare industry. NYSE:CYH Return on Capital Employed September 4th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Community Health Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Community Health Systems. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 53%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. In regards to capital employed, Community Health Systems appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 31% less capital to run its operation. Community Health Systems may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

In Conclusion...

In the end, Community Health Systems has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Given the stock has declined 63% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Community Health Systems that you might find interesting.

